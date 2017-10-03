TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Legal Research Digest 75: Legal Requirements for State Departments of Transportation Agency Participation in Conservation Plans describes Habitat Conservation Plans (HCPs) and their relation to wetland mitigation banking, regional planning, and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Purchase and sale of wetland banks, habitat, and stream credits may be characterized as real property or personal property transactions. This digest covers mechanisms used in California, Wisconsin, and other states to set up, monitor, and maintain HCPs on private or public property through endowment funds and the use of conservation easements. It also includes recent updates to related federal regulations and policies.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Legal Research Digest 75
|1-1
|CONTENTS
|2-2
|I. INTRODUCTION
|3-3
|II. ADVANCE MITIGATION FOR WETLAND AND HABITAT IMPACTS LEGAL FRAMEWORK
|4-21
|III. OPERATIONAL ISSUES FOR CONSERVATION PLANNING/BANKING
|22-25
|IV. EXPERIENCE OF STATE TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES IN CONSERVATION PLANNING/BANKING
|26-30
|IV. CONCLUSIONS
ACRONYMS
|BIBLIOGRAPHY
|32-33
|ACRONYMS
|34-34
|ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
|35-36
