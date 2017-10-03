 Skip to main content
Legal Requirements for State Departments of Transportation Agency Participation in Conservation Plans

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Legal Research Digest 75: Legal Requirements for State Departments of Transportation Agency Participation in Conservation Plans describes Habitat Conservation Plans (HCPs) and their relation to wetland mitigation banking, regional planning, and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Purchase and sale of wetland banks, habitat, and stream credits may be characterized as real property or personal property transactions. This digest covers mechanisms used in California, Wisconsin, and other states to set up, monitor, and maintain HCPs on private or public property through endowment funds and the use of conservation easements. It also includes recent updates to related federal regulations and policies.

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Legal Requirements for State Departments of Transportation Agency Participation in Conservation Plans. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24901.

36 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24901
