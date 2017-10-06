 Skip to main content
Material Properties of Cold In-Place Recycled and Full-Depth Reclamation Asphalt Concrete

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 863: Material Properties of Cold In-Place Recycled and Full-Depth Reclamation Asphalt Concrete. Highway agencies are placing increasing emphasis on sustainability, recycling, and making maximum use of existing pavement assets in rehabilitation strategies. Such emphasis has led agencies to explore the advantages of producing asphalt mixtures using cold-recycling technology, particularly cold in-place recycling (CIR), cold central-plant recycling (CCPR), and full-depth reclamation (FDR). This report presents procedures for determining material properties of cold-recycled asphalt mixtures for input to pavement structural design programs.

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Material Properties of Cold In-Place Recycled and Full-Depth Reclamation Asphalt Concrete. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24902.

97 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24902
