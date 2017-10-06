TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 863: Material Properties of Cold In-Place Recycled and Full-Depth Reclamation Asphalt Concrete. Highway agencies are placing increasing emphasis on sustainability, recycling, and making maximum use of existing pavement assets in rehabilitation strategies. Such emphasis has led agencies to explore the advantages of producing asphalt mixtures using cold-recycling technology, particularly cold in-place recycling (CIR), cold central-plant recycling (CCPR), and full-depth reclamation (FDR). This report presents procedures for determining material properties of cold-recycled asphalt mixtures for input to pavement structural design programs.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Contents
|2-13
|Summary
|14-19
|1. Introduction
|20-23
|2. Projects and Materials Investigated
|24-31
|3. Specimen Preparation and Testing Methods
|32-41
|4. Dynamic Modulus Test Results
|42-67
|5. Repeated Load Permanent Deformation Test Results
|68-77
|6. Performance Evaluation
|78-103
|7. Conclusions
|104-107
|8. References
|108-110
Loading stats for Material Properties of Cold In-Place Recycled and Full-Depth Reclamation Asphalt Concrete...