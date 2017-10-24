Models and Strategies to Integrate Palliative Care Principles into Care for People with Serious Illness: Proceedings of a Workshop

Palliative care is the interdisciplinary specialty focused on improving quality of life for people with serious illness and their families. This interdisciplinary care is provided by doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains and others who work together with the patient’s other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. Such care is appropriate for people at any age and at any stage in a serious illness, and can be provided together with curative treatment to address clinical, emotional, psychosocial and spiritual concerns of the patient and their family. To better understand how the principles of palliative care can be integrated into the overall provision of care and services to those facing serious illness, the Roundtable on Quality Care for People with Serious Illness held a public workshop in April 2017. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|INTRODUCTION
|1-5
|FRAMING THE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES TO PROVIDE HIGH-QUALITY CARE TO PEOPLE WITH SERIOUS ILLNESS
|6-19
|PALLIATIVE CARE PRINCIPLES ACROSS THE AGE SPECTRUM
|20-29
|PROMISING INNOVATIONS IN PROVIDING HIGH-QUALITY, COMPREHENSIVE PALLIATIVE CARE
|30-39
|PROVIDING HIGH-QUALITY COMPREHENSIVE CARE
|40-46
|POTENTIONAL POLICY STEPS TO SUPPORT HIGH-QUALITY CARE FOR PEOPLE WITH SERIOUS ILLNESS
|47-52
|CONCLUDING THOUGHTS
|53-54
|References
|55-55
|Appendix A Statement of Task
|56-58
|Appendix B Workshop Agenda
|59-62
