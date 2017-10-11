TRB's Special Report 325: Safely Transporting Hazardous Liquids and Gases in a Changing U.S. Energy Landscape reviews how the pipeline, rail, and barge industries have fared in safely transporting the increased volumes of domestically produced energy liquids and gases. The report, sponsored by TRB, reviews the safety record of the three transportation modes in moving these hazardous shipments and discusses key aspects of each mode’s safety assurance system.
The report urges the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to further the development of increasingly robust safety assurance systems that will ensure more timely and effective responses to future safety challenges. The recommendations include advice on traffic and safety data reporting, industry and local community consultation, and the creation of risk metrics. The Federal Railroad Administration is urged to enable and incentivize more frequent and comprehensive inspections of rail routes that are used regularly by trains transporting large volumes of flammable liquids.
Accompanying the report is a two-page document highlighting the report's findings and recommendations.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xv
|Summary
|1-7
|1 Introduction
|8-13
|2 The Domestic Energy Revolution
|14-33
|3 The Role of Freight Transportation in the Domestic Energy Revolution
|34-67
|4 Safety Performance of Long-Distance Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and Ethanol Transportation
|68-110
|5 Summary Observations and Recommendations
|111-120
|Appendix: Agendas
|121-124
|Study Committee Biographical Information
|125-130
