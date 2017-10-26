The field of computer science (CS) is currently experiencing a surge in undergraduate degree production and course enrollments, which is straining program resources at many institutions and causing concern among faculty and administrators about how best to respond to the rapidly growing demand. There is also significant interest about what this growth will mean for the future of CS programs, the role of computer science in academic institutions, the field as a whole, and U.S. society more broadly.
Assessing and Responding to the Growth of Computer Science Undergraduate Enrollments seeks to provide a better understanding of the current trends in computing enrollments in the context of past trends. It examines drivers of the current enrollment surge, relationships between the surge and current and potential gains in diversity in the field, and the potential impacts of responses to the increased demand for computing in higher education, and it considers the likely effects of those responses on students, faculty, and institutions. This report provides recommendations for what institutions of higher education, government agencies, and the private sector can do to respond to the surge and plan for a strong and sustainable future for the field of CS in general, the health of the institutions of higher education, and the prosperity of the nation.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xiv
|Summary
|1-8
|1 Introduction
|9-17
|2 Historical Degree Production in Computing
|18-28
|3 The Current Landscape of Computer Science Enrollments
|29-50
|4 Drivers of the Recent Increase in Enrollments in Computing
|51-69
|5 Impacts of Enrollment Growth on Diversity in Computing
|70-94
|6 Institutional Strategies
|95-111
|7 Recommendations
|112-120
|Appendix A Statement of Task
|121-121
|Appendix B Workshop Agenda
|122-123
|Appendix C Commissioned Paper: Workforce Trends in Computer Science
|124-134
|Appendix D White Paper: Does the Recent Increase in Computer Science Degrees Reflect Increased Demand?
|135-143
|Appendix E Summary of Data from the Consortium for Undergraduate STEM Success
|144-146
|Appendix F List of WebCASPAR/IPEDS Database Query Parameters Used to Obtain Data in Report Plots
|147-162
|Appendix G Biographical Information
|163-167
|Appendix H Acronyms and Abbreviations
|168-170
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Assessing and Responding to the Growth of Computer Science Undergraduate Enrollments...