TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 852: Method Selection for Travel Forecasting presents guidelines for travel-forecasting practitioners to assess the suitability and limitations of their travel-forecasting methods and techniques to address specific policy and planning questions. The report also provides practitioners with the ability to scope model development or improvements so as to attain the desired policy sensitivity within constraints such as institutional, budget, model development time, and resources.
The report is accompanied by a software tool, TFGuide, which illustratively and systematically “guides” the practitioner through the selection of travel-forecasting methods and techniques based on application needs, resource constraints, available data, and existing model structure. NCHRP Web-Only Document 234: Developing a Method Selection Tool for Travel Forecasting documents research efforts and methodology used to produce the report and tool.
Disclaimer - This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|1-3
|Chapter 2 - Getting Started
|4-6
|Chapter 3 - Building a Scenario
|7-12
|Chapter 4 - Evaluating Results
|13-17
|Chapter 5 - Reviewing a Case Study
|18-29
|Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Initialisms
|30-30
|Appendix A - Methods Reference
|31-144
|Appendix B - Programs Reference
|145-173
|Appendix C - Requirements Reference
|174-222
|Appendix D - Performance Metrics Reference
|223-242
|Appendix E - Resources Reference
|243-268
Loading stats for Method Selection for Travel Forecasting...