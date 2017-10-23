TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 177: Enhancing Airport Wayfinding for Aging Travelers and Persons with Disabilities provides guidance to assist aging travelers and persons with disabilities to travel independently within airports using pedestrian wayfinding systems. The guidebook addresses travel by people with cognitive, sensory, and other mobility challenges.
The Wayfinding Accessibility Audit Checklist documents issues that should be considered in a baseline airport wayfinding accessibility audit; it is provided in Word format so that users can check items off the list. The research team collected ratings of airport wayfinding applications from users of those applications on the Application Review Criteria testing and comment form. A PowerPoint presentation provides an overview of the ACRP research produced as a part of this report.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|1-6
|Chapter 2 - Understanding the Needs of Aging Travelers and Passengers with Disabilities
|7-35
|Chapter 3 - Wayfinding Strategies via Visual, Verbal, and Virtual Communication
|36-88
|Chapter 4 - Airport Planning and Design Considerations
|89-106
|Chapter 5 - Departing Customer Journey
|107-155
|Chapter 6 - Arriving Customer Journey
|156-186
|Chapter 7 - Connecting Customer Journey
|187-202
|Chapter 8 - Wayfinding Technologies for Aging Travelers and Persons with Disabilities
|203-256
|Acronyms
|261-262
|Appendix A - Wayfinding Accessibility Audit Checklist
|263-293
|Appendix B - Application Review Criteria
|294-298
|Appendix C - Virtual Airport Models
|299-307
