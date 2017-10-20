 Skip to main content
Developing a Method Selection Tool for Travel Forecasting

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 234: Developing a Method Selection Tool for Travel Forecasting documents research undertaken to provide guidance on travel forecasting methods to agencies with diverse planning needs. This project sought to produce applicable methods by evaluating agencies’ planning programs, desired performance metrics, requirements, and constraints, and this report documents the research and methods behind the final project and software tool.

NCHRP Research Report 852: Method Selection for Travel Forecasting presents guidelines and a tool for travel-forecasting practitioners to assess the suitability and limitations of their travel-forecasting methods and techniques to address specific policy and planning questions.

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Developing a Method Selection Tool for Travel Forecasting. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/24931.

76 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24931
Table of Contents

Front Matter i-vii
Chapter 1. Background 1-6
Chapter 2. Research Approach 7-40
Chapter 3. Findings and Applications 41-59
Chapter 4. Summary and Recommendations 60-63
References 64-67
