TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Web-Only Document 234: Developing a Method Selection Tool for Travel Forecasting documents research undertaken to provide guidance on travel forecasting methods to agencies with diverse planning needs. This project sought to produce applicable methods by evaluating agencies’ planning programs, desired performance metrics, requirements, and constraints, and this report documents the research and methods behind the final project and software tool.
NCHRP Research Report 852: Method Selection for Travel Forecasting presents guidelines and a tool for travel-forecasting practitioners to assess the suitability and limitations of their travel-forecasting methods and techniques to address specific policy and planning questions.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
Front Matter
i-vii
|Chapter 1. Background
|1-6
|Chapter 2. Research Approach
|7-40
|Chapter 3. Findings and Applications
|41-59
|Chapter 4. Summary and Recommendations
|60-63
|References
|64-67
