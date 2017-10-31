TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Legal Research Digest 33: Overview of Airport Duties and Standards of Care in Airfield Accident Cases provides an overview of the legal duties and standards of care that may create liability when operating a public airfield. It discusses negligence principles and reviews duties and standards of care in an airfield accident context, including the extent to which federal preemption may apply. The digest concludes with a section discussing many types of airfield conditions that have allegedly contributed to an accident or to liability concerns in past cases.
Table of Contents
|LEGAL RESEARCH DIGEST 33: OVERVIEW OF AIRPORT DUTIES AND STANDARDS OF CARE IN AIRFIELD ACCIDENT CASES
|CONTENTS
|I. A BASIC NEGLIGENCE CASE
|II. COMMON LAW DUTIES AND STANDARDS OF CARE
|III. PREEMPTION
|IV. AIRFIELD ACTIONS
|CONCLUSION
|ACRONYMS AND ABBREVIATIONS
|ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
