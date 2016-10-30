The National Academies Press
Optimizing the Use of Aircraft Deicing and Anti-Icing Fluids
TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) has updated Report 45: Optimizing the Use of Aircraft Deicing and Anti-Icing Fluids provides guidance on procedures and technologies designed to help reduce the use of aircraft deicing and anti-icing fluids (ADAF) while maintaining safe aircraft operations across the wide range of winter weather conditions found in the United States and Canada.

The report includes a series of best management practices that have the potential to be immediately implemented, and highlights the detailed findings and recommendations of experiments to evaluate holdover time determination systems, spot deicing for aircraft frost removal, and ADAF dilutions.

In 2016, the 16 Fact Sheets were reviewed to assess if they reflected current technologies and practices in the industry. That review resulted in updates to Fact Sheets 45, 55, and 56, and the creation of a new Fact Sheet 112. describing promising technologies and procedures from Chapter 2, in the form of readily implementable best management practices.

