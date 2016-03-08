Metrics That Matter for Population Health Action: Workshop Summary

In times of rapid change and constrained resources, measures that are important, focused, and reliable are vital. However there is an overabundance of measures available for evaluating various aspects of population health and previous efforts to simplify existing sets to meet the needs of all decision makers have been unsuccessful. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a workshop to explore the status and uses of measures and measurement in the work of improving population health. Participants explored existing and emerging population health metric sets and characteristics of metrics necessary for stakeholder action across multiple sectors. This report summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|1 Introduction
|2 The Metrics Landscape
|3 Using Metrics Locally
|4 Measurement and Health Equity
|5 World Café
|6 Reflections on the Workshop
|Appendix A: References
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|Appendix C: Speaker, Moderator, and Invited Guest Biographical Sketches
