Development and Calibration of AASHTO LRFD Specifications for Structural Supports for Highway Signs, Luminaires, and Traffic Signals
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 37
TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 796: Development and Calibration of AASHTO LRFD Specifications for Structural Supports for Highway Signs, Luminaires, and Traffic Signals provides specifications for structural supports of highway signs, luminaires, and traffic signals for consideration and inclusion in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) load and resistance factor design (LRFD) methodology.

The report includes the Research Report, which documents the entire research effort, and the Appendix A: Calibration Report. Appendix B: AASHTO LRFD Specifications will be published by AASHTO.

Other appendices are available on the TRB website, including:

110 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/22240
