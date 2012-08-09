The National Academies Press
TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 72: Guidebook for Selecting Methods to Monitor Airport and Aircraft Deicing Materials provides a step-by-step process for identifying, evaluating, and selecting methods to monitor storm water that is subject to runoff containing deicing materials.

The report addresses identifying the parameters to be monitored and discusses the appropriateness of various monitoring methods and instrument types to meet an airport’s specific needs. The report also provides guidance for setup, operation, and maintenance of each monitoring method.

231 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/22749
