TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 155: Track Design Handbook for Light Rail Transit, Second Edition provides guidelines and descriptions for the design of various common types of light rail transit (LRT) track.
The track structure types include ballasted track, direct fixation (“ballastless”) track, and embedded track.
The report considers the characteristics and interfaces of vehicle wheels and rail, tracks and wheel gauges, rail sections, alignments, speeds, and track moduli.
The report includes chapters on vehicles, alignment, track structures, track components, special track work, aerial structures/bridges, corrosion control, noise and vibration, signals, traction power, and the integration of LRT track into urban streets.
A PowerPoint presentation describing the entire project is available online.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Chapter 1 - General Introduction
|1-10
|Chapter 2 - Light Rail Transit Vehicles
|11-71
|Chapter 3 - Light Rail Transit Track Geometry
|72-139
|Chapter 4 - Track Structure Design
|140-270
|Chapter 5 - Track Components and Materials
|271-345
|Chapter 6 - Special Trackwork
|346-410
|Chapter 7 - Structures and Bridges
|411-447
|Chapter 8 - Corrosion Control
|448-465
|Chapter 9 - Noise and Vibration Control
|466-546
|Chapter 10 - Transit Signal Work
|547-575
|Chapter 11 - Transit Traction Power
|576-587
|Chapter 12 - LRT Track in Mixed Traffic
|588-601
|Chapter 13 - LRT Track Construction
|602-661
|Chapter 14 - LRT Track and Trackway Maintenance
|662-686
