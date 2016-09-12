The decay product of the medical isotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), technetium-99m (Tc-99m), and associated medical isotopes iodine-131 (I-131) and xenon-133 (Xe-133) are used worldwide for medical diagnostic imaging or therapy. The United States consumes about half of the world’s supply of Mo-99, but there has been no domestic (i.e., U.S.-based) production of this isotope since the late 1980s. The United States imports Mo-99 for domestic use from Australia, Canada, Europe, and South Africa.
Mo-99 and Tc-99m cannot be stockpiled for use because of their short half-lives. Consequently, they must be routinely produced and delivered to medical imaging centers. Almost all Mo-99 for medical use is produced by irradiating highly enriched uranium (HEU) targets in research reactors, several of which are over 50 years old and are approaching the end of their operating lives. Unanticipated and extended shutdowns of some of these old reactors have resulted in severe Mo-99 supply shortages in the United States and other countries. Some of these shortages have disrupted the delivery of medical care. Molybdenum-99 for Medical Imaging examines the production and utilization of Mo-99 and associated medical isotopes, and provides recommendations for medical use.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvii
|Executive Summary
|1-4
|Summary
|5-16
|1 Background and Study Task
|17-24
|2 Medical Isotope Production and Utilization
|25-50
|3 Global Production of Molybdenum-99 and Future Prospects
|51-86
|4 Progress Toward Establishing Domestic Production of Molybdenum-99 and Associated Medical Isotopes
|87-134
|5 Progress in Eliminating Highly Enriched Uranium and Remaining Obstacles
|135-158
|6 Molybdenum-99/Technetium-99m Historic and Projected Demand
|159-186
|7 Molybdenum-99/Technetium-99m Supply
|187-200
|References
|201-212
|Appendix A: The American Medical Isotopes Production Act of 2012
|213-222
|Appendix B: Committee and Staff Biographies
|223-230
|Appendix C: Presentations and Site Visits
|231-236
|Appendix D: List of Radiopharmaceuticals and Associated Codes Used in the Committee's Medicare Data and Nuclear Pharmacy Data Analyses
|237-240
|Appendix E: Acronyms
|241-246
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Molybdenum-99 for Medical Imaging...