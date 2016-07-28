Framing the Dialogue on Race and Ethnicity to Advance Health Equity: Proceedings of a Workshop

In February 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine held a workshop in which speakers shared strategies for individuals, organizations, and communities to advance racial and health equity. Participants discussed increasing awareness about the role of historical contexts and dominant narratives in interpreting data and information about different racial and ethnic groups, framing messages for different social and political outcomes, and readying people to institutionalize practices, policies, and partnerships that advance racial and health equity. This publication serves as a factual summary of the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|1 Introduction
|2 Racism and Health Inequities
|3 Urban Renewal and the Production of Inequalities
|4 Get Ready for Equity
|5 Why Frames Matter
|6 Institutionalizing Racial Equity
|Appendix A: References
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|Appendix C: Speaker and Moderator Biographical Sketches
