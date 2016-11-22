Strengthening the Workforce to Support Community Living and Participation for Older Adults and Individuals with Disabilities: Proceedings of a Workshop

As the demographics of the United States shift toward a population that is made up of an increasing percentage of older adults and people with disabilities, the workforce that supports and enables these individuals is also shifting to meet the demands of this population. For many older adults and people with disabilities, their priorities include maximizing their independence, living in their own homes, and participating in their communities. In order to meet this population’s demands, the workforce is adapting by modifying its training, by determining how to coordinate among the range of different professionals who might play a role in supporting any one older adult or individual with disabilities, and by identifying the ways in which technology might be helpful.
To better understand how the increasing demand for supports and services will affect the nation’s workforce, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a public workshop in June 2016, in Washington, DC. Participants aimed to identify how the health care workforce can be strengthened to support both community living and community participation for adults with disabilities and older adults. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xiv
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 Characterizing the Users and Providers of Long-Term Services and Supports
|5-18
|3 Enabling Community Participation Through Workforce Training, Education, and Development
|19-30
|4 Perspectives on Coordination Across the Spectrum of Caregivers, Providers, Services, and Supports
|31-42
|5 Harnessing the Potential of Technology to Enable Community Living and Participation and Optimize Person-Centered Services
|43-52
|6 Facilitated Table Discussions
|53-58
|7 Closing Remarks
|59-60
|References
|61-62
|Appendix A Workshop Agenda
|63-68
|Appendix B Biographical Sketches of Workshop Speakers and Moderators
|69-76
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Strengthening the Workforce to Support Community Living and Participation for Older Adults and Individuals with Disabilities: Proceedings of a Workshop...