On June 16, 2016, the Roundtable on Population Health Improvement held a workshop at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Brooklyn, New York, to explore the influence of trauma and violence on communities. The workshop highlighted examples of community-based organizations using trauma-informed approaches to treat violence and build safe and healthy communities. Presentations showcased examples that can serve as models in different sectors and communities and shared lessons learned. This publication summarizes the presentation and discussion of the event.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xviii
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 The Impact of Racism and Violence on Communities
|5-12
|3 Changing Landscapes of Violence Through Social and PhysicalInterventions
|13-24
|4 Local Strategies to Build Community Resilience and Safety
|25-34
|5 Lessons Learned: Evaluating Community-and Hospital-BasedModels and Initiatives
|35-46
|6 Public Health and Law Enforcement Collaborations
|47-58
|7 Reflections on the Day
|59-62
|Appendix A: References
|63-66
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|67-70
|Appendix C: Biographical Sketches of Workshop Speakers and Moderators
|71-80
