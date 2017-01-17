The National Academies Press
Community Violence as a Population Health Issue:
Proceedings of a Workshop (2017)
On June 16, 2016, the Roundtable on Population Health Improvement held a workshop at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Brooklyn, New York, to explore the influence of trauma and violence on communities. The workshop highlighted examples of community-based organizations using trauma-informed approaches to treat violence and build safe and healthy communities. Presentations showcased examples that can serve as models in different sectors and communities and shared lessons learned. This publication summarizes the presentation and discussion of the event.

120 pages | 6 x 9
Paperback
ISBN: 978-0-309-45047-8
DOI: 10.17226/23661
Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Community Violence as a Population Health Issue: Proceedings of a Workshop. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi: 10.17226/23661.

