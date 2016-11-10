The Air Force (USAF) has continuously sought to improve the speed with which it develops new capabilities to accomplish its various missions in air, space, and cyberspace. Historically, innovation has been a key part of USAF strategy, and operating within an adversary’s OODA loop (observe, orient, decide, act) is part of Air Force DNA. This includes the ability to deploy technological innovations faster than do our adversaries. The Air Force faces adversaries with the potential to operate within the USAF’s OODA loop, and some of these adversaries are already deploying innovations faster than the USAF.
The Role of Experimentation Campaigns in the Air Force Innovation Life Cycle examines the current state of innovation and experimentation in the Air Force and best practices in innovation and experimentation in industry and other government agencies. This report also explores organizational changes needed to eliminate the barriers that deter innovation and experimentation and makes recommendations for the successful implementation of robust innovation and experimentation by the Air Force.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Executive Summary
|1 Introduction and Overview
|2 Experimentation for Innovation: Best Practices in Highly Innovative Organizations
|3 Experimentation for Innovation: Current Air Force Practice
|4 Findings and Recommendations for Closing Gaps
|5 Conclusion
|Appendixes
|Appendix A: Statement of Task
|Appendix B: Committee Member Biographies
|Appendix C: Meetings and Speakers
|Appendix D: Charter for Air Force Capability Development (SecAF Signed 2 June 2016)
