TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) has released Research Report 190: Guide to Value Capture Financing for Public Transportation Projects. Value capture is the public recovery of a portion of increased property and other value created as a result of public infrastructure investment. The report identifies the requirements necessary for successful value creation through transportation infrastructure investment and capturing a portion of that value through specific value capture mechanisms. It includes six case studies that provide practical examples of successful value capture from public transportation investments.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-7
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|8-12
|Chapter 2 - Definitions of Value Capture Mechanisms
|13-23
|Chapter 3 - Local Economic Conditions and Market Considerations
|24-28
|Chapter 4 - Regulatory Considerations
|29-31
|Chapter 5 - Articulating the Business Case
|32-37
|Chapter 6 - Creditworthiness, Finance, and Funding
|38-43
|Chapter 7 - Institutional Capacity and Partnership
|44-46
|Appendix A - Considerations Checklist
|47-48
|Appendix B - Boston Landing at Allston/Brighton Station, Boston, MA
|49-53
|Appendix C - Denver Union Station, Denver, CO
|54-62
|Appendix D - Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway Corporation, Hong Kong
|63-69
|Appendix E - Kansas City Streetcar, Kansas City, MO
|70-79
|Appendix F - Portland Streetcar, Portland, OR
|80-87
|Appendix G - Dulles Metrorail, Washington, D.C.
|88-96
|Appendix H - Interviews
|97-98
|Acronyms and Abbreviations
|99-100
|References
|101-105
|Notes
|106-108
