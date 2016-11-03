The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

Tracking Alternative Jet Fuel
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 402
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 165: Tracking Alternative Jet Fuel provides guidance to airports on ways to track alternative jet fuels. As alternative jet fuels start to enter the supply chain, there may be a need to keep track of such fuel for technical, regulatory, and commercial reasons. In addition to the guidance, a greenhouse gas calculator and an alternative fuels inventory tracking spreadsheet compare different types of tracking mechanisms and evaluate their advantages and disadvantages, impediments to implementation, and potential impacts.

Spreadsheet disclaimer: This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.

Topics

Publication Info

66 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23696
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Tracking Alternative Jet Fuel...