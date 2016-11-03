TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 165: Tracking Alternative Jet Fuel provides guidance to airports on ways to track alternative jet fuels. As alternative jet fuels start to enter the supply chain, there may be a need to keep track of such fuel for technical, regulatory, and commercial reasons. In addition to the guidance, a greenhouse gas calculator and an alternative fuels inventory tracking spreadsheet compare different types of tracking mechanisms and evaluate their advantages and disadvantages, impediments to implementation, and potential impacts.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Chapter 1 - Introduction and Motivation
|1-5
|Chapter 2 - Current and Potential Tracking Mechanisms
|6-17
|Chapter 3 - Detailed Discussion of Tracking Mechanisms
|18-36
|Chapter 4 - Comparing the Requirements of the Different Mechanisms for Tracking Alternative Jet Fuel
|37-41
|Chapter 5 - Alternative Fuels Tracking and Greenhouse Gas Tracking Toolkit
|42-45
|Chapter 6 - Conclusion
|46-46
|Appendix A - Summary of Sustainability Frameworks and Chain-of-Custody Requirements
|47-51
|Acronyms and Abbreviations
|52-53
|Endnotes
|54-58
