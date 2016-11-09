TRB's National Cooperative Freight Research Program (NCFRP) has issued a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 37: Using Commodity Flow Survey Microdata and Other Establishment Data to Estimate the Generation of Freight, Freight Trips, and Service Trips: Guidebook. The guidebook provides policy makers with improved establishment-level models that estimate the Freight Trip Generation (FTG), the number of vehicle trips produced and attracted at a given establishment; the Freight Production (FP), the amount of cargo produced by the establishment; and the Service Trip Attraction (STA), the number of vehicle trips that arrive at the establishment to perform a service activity. These models, estimated with the best data available, provide tools to assess the various facets of the overall Freight and Service Activity (FSA) that takes place in urban and metropolitan areas. The models will allow transportation practitioners to conduct sound curb-management, properly size loading and unloading areas, support traffic impact analyses, and improve transportation planning and management efforts.
Table of Contents
|1-1
|Table of Contents
|2-11
|II. Key Concepts
|12-16
|III. Background
|17-18
|IV. The Generation of Freight, Freight Trips, and Service Trips
|19-20
|V. Modeling Principles
|21-22
|VI. Modeling Methodology
|23-30
|VII. How to Apply the Models
|31-38
|VIII. Freight, Freight Trip, and Service Trip Generation Models
|39-126
|IX. Illustrative Applications
|127-135
|Appendix A: Descriptive Statistics for the Sample Used to Estimate the RPI Models
|136-148
|Appendix B: Final Models Including Statistics
|149-235
|Appendix C: Survey Used to FSA Collect Data
|236-237
