The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 2: Assessment Process Manual
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 218
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 833: Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 2: Assessment Process Manual is intended for managers who will oversee emergency response situations. The report identifies technologies that could be used to assess highway structures in emergency situations. The report addresses technologies that can help with prioritization, coordination, communication, and redundancy.

NCHRP Research Report 833, Volume 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3; along with NCHRP Web-Only Document 223: Guidelines for Development of Smart Apps for Assessing, Coding, and Marking Highway Structures in Emergency Situations provides guidelines for related coding and marking that can be recognized by highway agencies and other organizations that respond to emergencies resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

Topics

Publication Info

408 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24610
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 2: Assessment Process Manual...