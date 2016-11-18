TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 833: Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 2: Assessment Process Manual is intended for managers who will oversee emergency response situations. The report identifies technologies that could be used to assess highway structures in emergency situations. The report addresses technologies that can help with prioritization, coordination, communication, and redundancy.
NCHRP Research Report 833, Volume 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3; along with NCHRP Web-Only Document 223: Guidelines for Development of Smart Apps for Assessing, Coding, and Marking Highway Structures in Emergency Situations provides guidelines for related coding and marking that can be recognized by highway agencies and other organizations that respond to emergencies resulting from natural or man-made disasters.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|3-10
|Chapter 2 - Emergency Events
|11-20
|Chapter 3 - Response Process Framework
|21-23
|Chapter 4 - Planning and Preparation
|24-40
|Chapter 5 - Assessment Process
|41-54
|Chapter 6 - Coding and Marking Guidelines
|55-58
|Chapter 7 - Coordination and Communication
|59-65
|Chapter 8 - Supporting Technology
|66-71
|Chapter 9 - Conclusions and Future Outlook
|72-73
|Appendix A - Highway Structure Background
|74-77
|Appendix B - Emergency Event Response Levels and Notifications
|78-88
|Appendix C - Traffic Levels and Capacity
|89-95
|Appendix D - Equipment List
|96-102
|Appendix E - Example Communication Flowcharts
|103-105
|Appendix F - Assessment Forms
|106-118
|References
|119-123
|Acronyms and Abbreviations
|124-125
|Glossary
|126-131
