Sample Size Implications of Multi-Day GPS-Enabled Household Travel Surveys
TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Results Digest 400: Sample Size Implications of Multi-Day GPS-Enabled Household Travel Surveys summarizes an NCHRP project that studied the design of household travel surveys. Multi-day travel surveys are now more feasible, given global positioning system (GPS) technology. This project explores if surveys using a GPS device provides less drop-off in response compared to travel diaries. This project also investigates the effects of using multi-day data for developing travel demand models and explores the impact of sample size on multi-day versus single-day surveys.

Appendixes A through J are available online.

34 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24614
Research Results Digest 400 Sample Size Implications of Multi-Day GPS-Enabled Household Travel Surveys 1-33
