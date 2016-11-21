TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Results Digest 400: Sample Size Implications of Multi-Day GPS-Enabled Household Travel Surveys summarizes an NCHRP project that studied the design of household travel surveys. Multi-day travel surveys are now more feasible, given global positioning system (GPS) technology. This project explores if surveys using a GPS device provides less drop-off in response compared to travel diaries. This project also investigates the effects of using multi-day data for developing travel demand models and explores the impact of sample size on multi-day versus single-day surveys.
Appendixes A through J are available online.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Research Results Digest 400 Sample Size Implications of Multi-Day GPS-Enabled Household Travel Surveys
|1-33
Loading stats for Sample Size Implications of Multi-Day GPS-Enabled Household Travel Surveys...