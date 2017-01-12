Federal government statistics provide critical information to the country and serve a key role in a democracy. For decades, sample surveys with instruments carefully designed for particular data needs have been one of the primary methods for collecting data for federal statistics. However, the costs of conducting such surveys have been increasing while response rates have been declining, and many surveys are not able to fulfill growing demands for more timely information and for more detailed information at state and local levels.
Innovations in Federal Statistics fosters a paradigm shift in federal statistical programs that would use combinations of diverse data sources from government and private-sector sources in place of a single census, survey, or administrative record. This first publication of a two-part series discusses the challenges faced by the federal statistical system and the foundational elements needed for a new paradigm.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Executive Summary
|1-3
|1 Introduction
|4-10
|2 Current Challenges and Opportunities in Federal Statistics
|11-25
|3 Using Government Administrative and Other Data for Federal Statistics
|26-45
|4 Using Private-Sector Data for Federal Statistics
|46-61
|5 Protecting Privacy and Confidentiality While Providing Access to Data for Research Use
|62-80
|6 Advancing the Paradigm of Combining Data Sources
|81-89
|References
|90-103
|Appendix A Workshop Agendas
|104-111
|Appendix B Biographical Sketches of Panel Members and Staff
|112-116
