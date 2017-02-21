The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) is an interagency program, established by the Global Change Research Act (GCRA) of 1990, mandated by Congress to “assist the Nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change”. Since the USGCRP began, scientific understanding of global change has increased and the information needs of the nation have changed dramatically.
A better understanding of what is changing and why can help decision makers in the public and private sectors cope with ongoing change. Accomplishments of the U.S. Global Change Research Program highlights the growth of global change science in the quarter century that the USGCRP has been in existence, and documents some of its contributions to that growth through its primary functions of interagency planning and coordination, and of synthesis of research and practice to inform decision making.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xiv
|Summary
|1-2
|1 Introduction
|3-10
|2 Strategic Planning and Coordination
|11-26
|3 Assessments and Stakeholder Engagement
|27-34
|4 Building on the Accomplishments of the USGCRP for the Next 25 Years
|35-38
|References
|39-44
|Acronyms
|45-46
|Appendix A: Global Change Research Act of 1990
|47-52
|Appendix B: Statement of Task
|53-54
|Appendix C: List of USGCRP Products
|55-60
|Appendix D: List of National Academies Reports for the USGCRP
|61-64
|Appendix E: Table of USGCRP Strategic Planning Goals and Objectives
|65-68
|Appendix F: Committee Member Biographies
|69-76
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Accomplishments of the U.S. Global Change Research Program...