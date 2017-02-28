Educating dual language learners (DLLs) and English learners (ELs) effectively is a national challenge with consequences both for individuals and for American society. Despite their linguistic, cognitive, and social potential, many ELs—who account for more than 9 percent of enrollment in grades K-12 in U.S. schools—are struggling to meet the requirements for academic success, and their prospects for success in postsecondary education and in the workforce are jeopardized as a result.
Promoting the Educational Success of Children and Youth Learning English: Promising Futures examines how evidence based on research relevant to the development of DLLs/ELs from birth to age 21 can inform education and health policies and related practices that can result in better educational outcomes. This report makes recommendations for policy, practice, and research and data collection focused on addressing the challenges in caring for and educating DLLs/ELs from birth to grade 12.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|1 Introduction
|2 Policy Context
|3 The Demography of the English Learner Population
|4 Dual Language Learners:Capacities and Influences on Language Development
|5 Promising and Effective Early Care and Education Practices and Home Visiting Programs for Dual Language Learners
|6 The Development of English Language Proficiency in Grades K-12
|7 Programs for English Learners in Grades Pre-K to 12
|8 Promising and Effective Practices for English Learners in Grades Pre-K to 12
|9 Promising and Effective Practices for Specific Populations of English Learners Grades Pre-K to 12
|10 Dual Language Learners and English Learners with Disabilities
|11 Promising and Effective Practices in Assessment of Dual Language Learners' and English Learners' Educational Progress
|12 Building the Workforce to Educate English Learners
|13 Recommendations for Policy, Practice, and Research
|Appendix A Biosketches of Committee Members and Project Staff
|Appendix B State Requirements for Teacher Certification
|Appendix C Context of Educating English Learners: English Learners and Title III Teacher Population
