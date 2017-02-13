Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 503: Leveraging Technology for Transportation Agency Workforce Development and Training documents how state and local transportation agencies are using information and communication technologies (ICT) to train their workforce. The report explores the planning and resources required to implement and maintain a training and development program and assists agencies that are considering ways to implement, improve, or expand ICT-supported training programs.

Topics

Publication Info

104 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24688
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Leveraging Technology for Transportation Agency Workforce Development and Training...