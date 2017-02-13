TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 503: Leveraging Technology for Transportation Agency Workforce Development and Training documents how state and local transportation agencies are using information and communication technologies (ICT) to train their workforce. The report explores the planning and resources required to implement and maintain a training and development program and assists agencies that are considering ways to implement, improve, or expand ICT-supported training programs.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter One - Introduction
|4-7
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|8-12
|Chapter Three - State of the Practice
|13-35
|Chapter Four - Case Examples
|36-43
|Chapter Five - Conclusions
|44-46
|References
|47-48
|Acronyms
|49-49
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire (web only)
|50-61
|Appendix B - Survey Results
|62-116
