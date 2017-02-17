TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Legal Research Digest 73: Primer on Patentability and Use of Ideas Developed by Contractors Performing Work for State and Federal Transportation and Local Planning Agencies summarizes federal and state patent laws and then reviews the similarities and differences between the two. It also discusses and distinguishes patentability issues concerning inventions by contractors for federal contracts, federally funded state and local government contracts, and state and local government contracts sourced by state and local funds. The balance of the digest is dedicated to a thorough review of patent infringement on state and local government contracts and defenses in the performance of these contracts.
Table of Contents
|Legal Research Digest 73
|CONTENTS
|I. INTRODUCTION
|II. PATENT ISSUES WITH FEDERAL CONTRACTS
|III. STATE AND LOCAL CONTRACTS WITH FEDERAL FUNDING
|IV. OTHER PATENTABILITY ISSUES WITH STATE AND LOCAL CONTRACTS
|V. PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON STATE AND LOCAL CONTRACTS
