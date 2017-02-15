TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 837: Performance-Related Specifications for Emulsified Asphaltic Binders Used in Preservation Surface Treatments presents emulsion performance grade (EPG) specifications for asphalt emulsions used in three pavement preservation surface treatments (PSTs): chip seal, microsurfacing, and spray seals. These EPG specifications are climate-driven and applicable to traffic loads that are anticipated during the service life of each PST. The report also presents suggested test protocols for evaluating some of the properties of binders for which test methods are not readily available. Report appendices are available online.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Research Approach
|3-4
|Chapter 2 - Results, Interpretation, and Applications
|5-56
|Chapter 3 - Summary and Recommendations for Research
|57-58
|References
|59-60
|Attachment 1 - Proposed Specifications
|61-83
|Attachment 2 - Proposed Test Methods
|84-108
Loading stats for Performance-Related Specifications for Emulsified Asphaltic Binders Used in Preservation Surface Treatments...