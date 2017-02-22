TRB's Committee on the Review of Department of Transportation (DOT) Testing of Electronically Controlled Pneumatic (ECP) Brakes has prepared a letter report reviewing DOT’s plan to evaluate the emergency performance of ECP brakes with other braking systems. Congress directed DOT to reconsider the ECP braking requirement for certain trains carrying high-hazard flammable liquids. The report recommends improvements to ensure that DOT's plan will lead to objective, accurate, and reliable tests of key assumptions the department made in comparing ECP emergency braking performance to other braking systems in reducing the incidence and severity of spills of crude oil or ethanol from derailments.
In the second phase of this project, which will be carried out in 2017, the committee will review the conduct of DOT's tests and the reports of test results, and it will provide findings and conclusions on the performance of ECP brakes relative to other braking systems tested by DOT.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Report Contents
|1-19
|EMERGENCY PERFORMANCE SIMULATION OF TRAIN BRAKING SYSTEMS
|20-20
|Sharma & Associates Approach Used by DOT
|21-22
|AAR Approach
|23-29
|The plan includes two types of full-scale physical testing to obtain measurement data for its analysis portion. One test determines the coefficient of friction between a sliding tank car and the ground under a variety of conditions, including wet, dry...
|30-43
|1. INTRODUCTION
|44-44
|2. ANALYSIS PLAN
|45-45
|3. TEST PLANS
|46-50
|FIGURE F-5 First 3 seconds for a pneumatic system after air hose separation 75 cars from the rear of a 150-car test rack. Car numbers refer to the car position trailing the POD. Car 1 is the first trailing car. BP = brake pipe; BC = brake cylinder.
|51-52
|Test Rack Data Representing a Train in Pneumatic Mode with Rear DP
|53-59
