Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Web-Only Document 30: Development of a NOx Chemistry Module for EDMS/AEDT to Predict NO2 Concentrations explores the methods available for predicting NO2 concentrations at airports. The research project includes a final report, preferred method for employing a module, and a computer model code for the preferred method.

Topics

Publication Info

330 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24706
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Development of a NOx Chemistry Module for EDMS/AEDT to Predict NO2 Concentrations...