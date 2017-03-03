TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Web-Only Document 30: Development of a NOx Chemistry Module for EDMS/AEDT to Predict NO2 Concentrations explores the methods available for predicting NO2 concentrations at airports. The research project includes a final report, preferred method for employing a module, and a computer model code for the preferred method.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-v
|1.0 Introduction and Purpose
|1-2
|2.0 Background Information
|3-5
|3.0 Assessments of Models/Methods
|6-15
|4.0 Modeled vs. Measured NO2 Data
|16-25
|5.0 Modeled vs. Modeled NO2 Comparisons
|26-28
|6.0 NOX Chemistry Methods
|29-55
|7.0 Module Development
|56-56
|8.0 Independent Technical Review
|57-58
|9.0 Future Research Needs
|59-61
|Appendix A - Interim Report
|62-164
|Appendix B - Air Monitoring Data Analyses
|165-283
|Appendix C - Modeled vs. Monitored Data Analyses
|284-324
Loading stats for Development of a NOx Chemistry Module for EDMS/AEDT to Predict NO2 Concentrations...