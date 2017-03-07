TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, unedited version of Research Report 847: Variability of Ignition Furnace Correction Factors. The report explores the significant influences that affect the variability of asphalt and aggregate correction factors for ignition furnaces and presents a proposed practice in American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standard format for installation, operation, and maintenance of ignition furnaces to minimize the variability in correction factors between furnaces.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Table of Contents
|2-9
|1. Introduction
|10-11
|2. Literature Review
|12-37
|3. Survey of State DOT and Industry Practice Regarding the Use of Ignition Furnace
|38-50
|4. Experimental Plan Description
|51-63
|5. Results and Analysis of the Experiments
|64-112
|6. Summary of Findings
|113-116
|7. Conclusions and Recommendations
|117-120
|Appendix A: State DOTs and Contractors Survey
|121-124
|Appendix B: Summary of State Test Methods Compared withAASHTO T 308
|125-128
|Appendix C: Sensitivity Experiment Matrices and Asphalt Content TestResults
|129-135
|Appendix D: Instructions to Round Robin Participants and Data Report
|136-139
|Appendix E: Round Robin Test Results
|140-144
|Appendix F: Round Robin Test Results Analysis Tables per ASTM E 691
|145-153
|Appendix G: Checklist for Troubleshooting Laboratory Visits
|154-156
|Appendix H: Comparison of Burning Profiles for Laboratory 23
|157-161
|Appendix I: Proposed Standard Practice for Installation, Operation, and Maintenance of Ignition Furnaces with Commentary
|162-173
