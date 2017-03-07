Menu

Purchase Options
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, unedited version of Research Report 847: Variability of Ignition Furnace Correction Factors. The report explores the significant influences that affect the variability of asphalt and aggregate correction factors for ignition furnaces and presents a proposed practice in American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standard format for installation, operation, and maintenance of ignition furnaces to minimize the variability in correction factors between furnaces.

Topics

Publication Info

8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24707
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Variability of Ignition Furnace Correction Factors...