A March 13, 2017 letter report from TRB's Motor Carrier Safety Research Analysis Committee (MCSRAC) advises the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Research and Technology (R&T) program on a number of topics. At the request of the FMCSA, this first letter report explores the goals and strategy of the FMCSA R&T Program as well as the recommendations regarding data made in the 2016 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report, Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Fatigue, Long-Term Health, and Highway Safety: Research Needs.
Among other topics addressed in the letter, the Committee provides suggestions and recommendations to FMCSA on using existing data sets to assemble motor coach and truck crash relevant information and approaches to validating proxy measures for crashes used in naturalistic driving studies.
The charge of the MCSRAC is to strengthen FMCSA's R&T program to better meet the needs of the Agency's safety mission as well as to inform commercial motor vehicle carrier enforcement, the research community, safety advocates, and industry of active and planned projects. In addition, the MCSRAC assists FMCSA in refining its research methodologies; identifying and utilizing current research in the transportation and related communities; and promoting transparency of the FMCSA R&T activities.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Report Contents
|1-3
|Chapter 2: Enhanced Crash Data
|4-4
|Chapter 3: Safety Research Methods
|5-6
|Chapter 4: Driver Behavior
|7-7
|Chapter 6: Automation and Collision Avoidance Technology
|8-8
|Chapter 7: Summary
|9-10
|Chapter 8: Closing Remarks and Next Steps
|11-15
