Driving Action and Progress on Obesity Prevention and Treatment: Proceedings of a Workshop

After decades of increases in the obesity rate among U.S. adults and children, the rate recently has dropped among some populations, particularly young children. What are the factors responsible for these changes? How can promising trends be accelerated? What else needs to be known to end the epidemic of obesity in the United States?
To examine these and other pressing questions, the Roundtable on Obesity Solutions, of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, held a workshop in September 2016. The workshop brought together leaders from business, early care and education, government, health care, and philanthropy to discuss the most promising approaches for the future of obesity prevention and treatment. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xiv
|1 Obesity Trends and Workshop Overview
|1-8
|2 Two Decades of Obesity Prevention and Treatment
|9-18
|3 Early Care and Education
|19-28
|4 Business
|29-36
|5 Physical Activity
|37-46
|6 Treatment Challenges
|47-54
|7 Roles of the U.S. Department of Agriculture
|55-60
|8 The Roles of Foundations
|61-66
|References
|67-74
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda
|75-78
|Appendix B: Acronyms and Abbreviations
|79-80
|Appendix C: Speaker and Facilitator Biographies
|81-96
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Driving Action and Progress on Obesity Prevention and Treatment: Proceedings of a Workshop...