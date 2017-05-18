Nutrition Across the Lifespan for Healthy Aging: Proceedings of a Workshop

In September 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a workshop to examine trends and patterns in aging and factors related to healthy aging in the United States, with a focus on nutrition, and how nutrition can sustain and promote healthy aging, not just in late adulthood, but beginning in pregnancy and early childhood and extending throughout the lifespan. Participants discussed the role of nutrition in the aging process at various stages in life, changes in organ systems over the lifespan and changes that occur with age related to cognitive, brain, and mental health, and explored opportunities to move forward in promoting healthy aging in the United States. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-xiv
|1 Introduction
|1-2
|2 Changing Landscape: Demographics, Health Status, and Nutritional Needs
|3-18
|3 The Spectrum of Aging and Health Over the Lifespan
|19-36
|4 Changes in Organ Systems Over the Lifespan
|37-86
|5 Moving Forward
|87-114
|6 Healthy Aging: What Is It? Are There Acceptable Markers to Utilize in Developing Strategies to Promote It?
|115-122
|References
|123-134
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda
|135-138
|Appendix B: Acronyms and Abbreviations
|139-142
|Appendix C: Speaker and Moderator Biosketches
|143-154
