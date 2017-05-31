Brucellosis is a nationally and internationally regulated disease of livestock with significant consequences for animal health, public health, and international trade. In cattle, the primary cause of brucellosis is Brucella abortus, a zoonotic bacterial pathogen that also affects wildlife, including bison and elk. As a result of the Brucellosis Eradication Program that began in 1934, most of the country is now free of bovine brucellosis. The Greater Yellowstone Area (GYA), where brucellosis is endemic in bison and elk, is the last known B. abortus reservoir in the United States. The GYA is home to more than 5,500 bison that are the genetic descendants of the original free-ranging bison herds that survived in the early 1900s, and home to more than 125,000 elk whose habitats are managed through interagency efforts, including the National Elk Refuge and 22 supplemental winter feedgrounds maintained in Wyoming.
In 1998 the National Research Council (NRC) issued a report, Brucellosis in the Greater Yellowstone Area, that reviewed the scientific knowledge regarding B. abortus transmission among wildlife—particularly bison and elk—and cattle in the GYA. Since the release of the 1998 report, brucellosis has re-emerged in domestic cattle and bison herds in that area. Given the scientific and technological advances in two decades since that first report, Revisiting Brucellosis in the Greater Yellowstone Area explores the factors associated with the increased transmission of brucellosis from wildlife to livestock, the recent apparent expansion of brucellosis in non-feedground elk, and the desire to have science inform the course of any future actions in addressing brucellosis in the GYA.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|FrontMatter
|1-6
|Preface
|7-8
|Acknowledgments
|9-10
|Contents
|11-14
|Summary
|15-23
|1 Introduction
|24-32
|2 Geographic Scope of Populations and Disease and Change in Land Use
|33-61
|3 Ecology and Epidemiology of *Brucella abortus* in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
|62-78
|4 Scientific Progress and New Research Tools
|79-96
|5 Federal, State, and Regional Management Efforts
|97-114
|6 Adaptive Management
|115-123
|7 Management Options
|124-141
|8 Economic Issues in Managing Brucellosis
|142-166
|9 Remaining Gaps for Understanding and Controlling Brucellosis
|167-182
|10 Overall Findings, Conclusions, and Recommendations
|183-199
|Appendix A: Biographical Sketches of Committee Members
|200-203
|Appendix B: Open Session Meeting Agendas
|204-209
