TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 840: A Watershed Approach to Mitigating Stormwater Impacts provides a practical decision-making framework that will enable state departments of transportation (DOTs) to identify and implement offsite cost-effective and environmentally beneficial water quality solutions for stormwater impacts when onsite treatment and/or mitigation is not possible within the right-of-way.
The report is accompanied by the Watershed-Based Stormwater Mitigation Toolbox, a Microsoft Excel-based program to facilitate the characterization of the project watershed and the identification of mitigation options at the planning level.
Disclaimer - This tool is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|3-5
|Chapter 2 - Watershed-Based Mitigation Datasets
|6-14
|Chapter 3 - Methods to Develop Mitigation Options
|15-35
|Chapter 4 - Framework for Evaluating Off-Site Mitigation Options
|36-57
|Chapter 5 - Using Local Planning Information to Support the Mitigation Decision Process
|58-63
|Chapter 6 - Linking Project Impacts to Mitigation Alternatives in the WBSMT
|64-78
|Chapter 7 - Watershed-Based Mitigation Toolbox Case Study
|79-93
|Chapter 8 - Conclusions
|94-94
|References
|95-99
|Abbreviations and Acronyms
|100-101
|Glossary
|102-103
|Appendix A - Out-of-Kind Mitigation Assessment Approach
|104-118