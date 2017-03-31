TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 191: Public Transportation Guidebook for Small- and Medium-Sized Public-Private Partnerships. This guidebook serves as a resource to explore, evaluate, initiate, plan, and implement small- and medium-sized public-private partnership (P3) initiatives. The guidebook addresses why and when to consider P3s for small- and medium-sized initiatives, what types of initiatives may be undertaken, and how to effectively undertake these initiatives.
A P3 Project Screening Checklist, a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, accompanies the guidebook and may assist transit agencies with screening and evaluating a P3 initiative.
Disclaimer - This spreadsheet is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Table of Contents
|2-5
|Executive Summary
|6-9
|Chapter 1: Introduction
|10-13
|Chapter 2: Defining P3 Opportunities
|14-32
|Chapter 3: Case Studies
|33-91
|Chapter 4: Evaluating and Executing a P3
|92-100
|Chapter 5: Best Practices
|101-107
|Chapter 6: Conclusions
|108-110
|References
|111-112
Loading stats for Public Transportation Guidebook for Small- and Medium-Sized Public-Private Partnerships...