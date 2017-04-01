TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Prorgram (ACRP) Web-Only Document 31: Improving Stakeholder Engagement in Aircraft Accident Response Planning provides guidance to assist airport personnel who seek to engage with accident response stakeholders beyond the boundaries of the airport and outside of those typically engaged for mutual aid agreements in support of the airport.
A customizable Aircraft Accident Management and Guidance (AAMG) Tool accompanies the report.
Disclaimer - This spreadsheet is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-iv
|Summary
|1-4
|Research Approach
|5-16
|Conclusions
|17-18
|Appendix A: References
|19-20
|Appendix B: Aircraft Accident Location Research Results
|21-25
|Appendix C: Workshop Agenda and Participant Survey - Phase 1
|26-29
|Appendix D: Phase 1 White Paper
|30-42
|Appendix E: Workshop Agenda and Participant Survey - Phase 2
|43-45
|Appendix F: AAMG Tool Version 1 Screen Shots
|46-52
|Appendix G: Workshop Agenda and Participant Survey - Phase 3
|53-55
|Appendix H: AAMG Tool Version 11 Screen Shots
|56-61