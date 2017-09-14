The potential misuse of advances in life sciences research is raising concerns about national security threats. Dual Use Research of Concern in the Life Sciences: Current Issues and Controversies examines the U.S. strategy for reducing biosecurity risks in life sciences research and considers mechanisms that would allow researchers to manage the dissemination of the results of research while mitigating the potential for harm to national security.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvi
|Summary
|1-8
|1 Introduction
|9-22
|2 The Current Policy Environment
|23-44
|3 Managing Dual Use Research of Concern
|45-72
|4 Committee Findings
|73-78
|Appendixes
|79-80
|Appendix A: Biographical Information of Committee and Staff
|81-90
|Appendix B: Committee Meeting Agendas
|91-96
|Appendix C: Acronyms and Abbreviations
|97-98
