Exploring Equity in Multisector Community Health Partnerships: Proceedings of a Workshop

Building on previous National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine workshops that explored how safe and healthy communities are a necessary component of health equity and efforts to improve population health, the Roundtable on Population Health Improvement wanted to explore how a variety of community-based organizations came together to achieve population health. To do so, the roundtable hosted a workshop in Oakland, California, on December 8, 2016, to explore multisector health partnerships that engage residents, reduce health disparities, and improve health and well-being. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|1 Introduction
|2 Community-Driven Approaches to Building Healthy Communities
|3 Improving Health through Equitable Transformative CommunityChange
|4 Engaging Communities in Building a Culture of Health
|5 Building and Sustaining Equitable Community Partnerships
|6 Reflections on the Workshop
|Appendix A References
|Appendix B Workshop Agenda
|Appendix C Communities of Solution
|Speaker
