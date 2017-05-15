TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 510: Resource Allocation of Available Funding to Programs of Work explores the decision-making process in state departments of transportation (DOTs) and how they determine resource allocation among different programs. The report documents current processes, techniques, tools, and data used to evaluate and select funding allocations around the country.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-4
|Chapter One - Introduction
|5-10
|Chapter Two - Review of Literature and Practice
|11-22
|Chapter Three - Survey of the State of the Practice
|23-28
|Chapter Four - Case Examples of Resource Allocation
|29-50
|Chapter Five - Conclusions
|51-54
|References
|55-60
|Appendix A - Case Example Screening Criteria and Discussion Guide
|61-62
|Appendix B - Survey Questionnaire
|63-67
|Appendix C - Descriptive Summary of Survey Results
|68-84