Resource Allocation of Available Funding to Programs of Work

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 510: Resource Allocation of Available Funding to Programs of Work explores the decision-making process in state departments of transportation (DOTs) and how they determine resource allocation among different programs. The report documents current processes, techniques, tools, and data used to evaluate and select funding allocations around the country.

82 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24793
