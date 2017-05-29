TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 129: Managing Extreme Weather at Bus Stops documents current practices of transit systems to determine methods and procedures used for maintaining transit stops and associated infrastructure during and following such weather events. This synthesis provides a state-of-the-practice report on transit systems' management of extreme weather events; associated planning; management responsibilities; efforts to respond; standards and specifications; associated legal claims; and communication with customers.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter One - Introduction
|4-5
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|6-10
|Chapter Three - Survey Results and Extreme Weather
|11-17
|Chapter Four - Survey Results: Extreme Weather Planning
|18-19
|Chapter Five - Survey Results: Governance
|20-26
|Chapter Six - Survey Results: Legal Claims and Communications
|27-29
|Chapter Seven - Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Research
|30-32
|References
|33-34
|Appendix A - Survey Responses
|35-62
|Appendix B - List of Participating Transit Agencies
|63-63
|Appendix C - Ice and Snow Removal Policies Samples
|64-68