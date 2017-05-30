 Skip to main content
Guide for Identifying, Classifying, Evaluating, and Mitigating Truck Freight Bottlenecks

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 854. The report provides transportation agencies state-of-the-practice information on identifying, classifying, evaluating, and mitigating truck freight bottlenecks using truck probe data rather than traditional travel demand models. The report embraces a broad definition of truck freight bottlenecks as any condition that acts as an impediment to efficient truck travel, whether the bottleneck is caused by infrastructure shortcomings, regulations, weather, or special events. The comprehensive classification of truck freight bottleneck types described in this report provides a standard approach for state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, and other practitioners to define truck freight bottlenecks and quantify their impacts.

This project produced the following appendices available online:

  • Appendix A: Selected Details of State-of-the-Practice Review
  • Appendix B: Short Summaries of Selected Case Studies
  • Appendix C: Data Quality Control Examples
  • Appendix D: Additional Performance Measure Discussion and Analysis Procedures
  • Appendix E: Truck Bottlenecks and Geometrics

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Guide for Identifying, Classifying, Evaluating, and Mitigating Truck Freight Bottlenecks. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi:https://doi.org/10.17226/24807.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24807
