Guide for Identifying, Classifying, Evaluating, and Mitigating Truck Freight Bottlenecks

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 854. The report provides transportation agencies state-of-the-practice information on identifying, classifying, evaluating, and mitigating truck freight bottlenecks using truck probe data rather than traditional travel demand models. The report embraces a broad definition of truck freight bottlenecks as any condition that acts as an impediment to efficient truck travel, whether the bottleneck is caused by infrastructure shortcomings, regulations, weather, or special events. The comprehensive classification of truck freight bottleneck types described in this report provides a standard approach for state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, and other practitioners to define truck freight bottlenecks and quantify their impacts.
This project produced the following appendices available online:
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Table of Contents
|2-3
|Executive Summary
|4-12
|Chapter 1 Introduction
|13-23
|Chapter 2 Overview of Truck Bottleneck Analysis Steps
|24-26
|Chapter 3 Identify and Assemble Data
|27-34
|Chapter 4 Organize Data
|35-47
|Chapter 5 Identify and Quantify Truck Freight Bottlenecks
|48-62
|Chapter 6 Classifying and Evaluating Truck Freight Bottlenecks
|63-77
|Chapter 7 Options for Mitigating Truck Bottlenecks
|78-92
|Chapter 8 Incorporating Truck Bottleneck Analysis into the Planning Process
|93-112
|Chapter 9 Conclusions
|113-113
|References
|114-119
|Definitions and Acronyms
|120-122