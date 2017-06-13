 Skip to main content
Menu

Green Stormwater Infrastructure - Volume 2: Guidebook

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 174 defines and discusses green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) management strategies, a relatively new approach to regulation compliance. As more airports are proactively incorporating sustainable practices in all aspects of their operations, federal and state regulatory agencies are also promoting GSI strategies to comply with water regulations and requirements. Volume 2: Guidebook assists airport staff with evaluating the applicability of a GSI strategy and how to select an appropriate GSI strategy. Volume 1: Primer is written for the airport manager, planner, and engineer seeking to understand stormwater management and how GSI can comply with regulatory standards and requirements along with other benefits.

Topics

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Green Stormwater Infrastructure - Volume 2: Guidebook. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi:https://doi.org/10.17226/24816.

Import this citation to:

Publication Info

166 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24816
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Green Stormwater Infrastructure - Volume 2: Guidebook...