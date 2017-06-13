Green Stormwater Infrastructure - Volume 2: Guidebook

TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 174 defines and discusses green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) management strategies, a relatively new approach to regulation compliance. As more airports are proactively incorporating sustainable practices in all aspects of their operations, federal and state regulatory agencies are also promoting GSI strategies to comply with water regulations and requirements. Volume 2: Guidebook assists airport staff with evaluating the applicability of a GSI strategy and how to select an appropriate GSI strategy. Volume 1: Primer is written for the airport manager, planner, and engineer seeking to understand stormwater management and how GSI can comply with regulatory standards and requirements along with other benefits.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-ix
|Introduction
|1-2
|Step 1 - Understanding Green Stormwater Infrastructure
|3-14
|Step 2 - Gathering Information Needed to Assess and Implement Green Stormwater Infrastructure
|15-23
|Step 3 - Screening GSI Best Management Practices
|24-32
|Step 4 - Understanding GSI Best Management Practices
|33-59
|Step 5 - Evaluating GSI Feasibility for Airports
|60-72
|References
|73-75
|Appendix A - Case Studies of GSI Strategies at Airports
|76-99
|Appendix B - Guiding Questions
|100-108
