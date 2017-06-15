 Skip to main content
Decision-Making Toolbox to Plan and Manage Park-and-Ride Facilities for Public Transportation: Research Report and Transit Agency Case Studies

Description

TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) TCRP Web-Only Document 69: Decision-Making Toolbox to Plan and Manage Park-and-Ride Facilities for Public Transportation: Research Report and Transit Agency Case Studies supplements TCRP Research Report 192: Decision-Making Toolbox to Plan and Manage Park-and-Ride Facilities for Public Transportation: Guidebook on Planning and Managing Park-and-Ride. TCRP Report 192 provides approaches to managing park-and-ride facilities, from developing the park-and-ride concept for a community to day-to-day management. Key themes include design, implementation, operations, and maintenance of these facilities.

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Decision-Making Toolbox to Plan and Manage Park-and-Ride Facilities for Public Transportation: Research Report and Transit Agency Case Studies. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi:https://doi.org/10.17226/24820.

Publication Info

513 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24820
Front Matter i-v
Part 1: Research Report 1-184
Part 2: Transit Agency Case Studies 185-507
