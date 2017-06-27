Overcoming Challenges to Infusing Ethics into the Development of Engineers: Proceedings of a Workshop

On January 11–12, 2017, the National Academy of Engineering’s Center for Engineering Ethics and Society (CEES) held a workshop designed to help the engineering community identify institutional and cultural challenges to instilling ethics in engineering programs and to develop approaches, programs, strategies, and collaborations to overcome those challenges. The workshop was a follow-on activity to the 2016 CEES report Infusing Ethics into the Development of Engineers: Exemplary Education Activities and Programs. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Introduction
|1-2
|Background and Context, Attendees, and Organization of the Workshop
|3-6
|The Challenges
|7-16
|Responses, Opportunities, and Possible Next Steps
|17-20
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda
|21-24
|Appendix B: Dinner Topics
|25-26
|Appendix C: Participants List
|27-32
|Appendix D: Biographical Sketches of Panelists
|33-40
