The potential for energy resource development on Department of Energy (DOE)-managed lands remains a topic of interest within DOE, Congress, and with private developers interested in siting projects on DOE lands. Several previous studies have estimated the energy resource development potential using various approaches and methodologies.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) was tasked by the DOE Office of Legacy Management in 2013 with conducting a study to further refine and build upon previous analyses and to assess energy resource development potential on these lands. Utilizing the Energy Resource Potential of DOE Lands reviews and comments on the NREL study.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|Summary
|1-6
|1 Introduction
|7-10
|2 Review of the Approach Taken in the NREL/CSM Study
|11-17
|3 Review of the NREL/CSM Analysis by Resource
|18-27
|4 Path Forward
|28-34
|Appendix A Committee Biographies
|35-39
|Appendix B Committee Activities
|40-41
|Appendix C Description of NREL Model
|42-45
|Appendix D Description of Renewable Energy Technologies
|46-52
