Principles and Practices for Federal Program Evaluation: Proceedings of a Workshop

In October 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a 1-day public workshop on Principles and Practices for Federal Program Evaluation. The workshop was organized to consider ways to bolster the integrity and protect the objectivity of the evaluation function in federal agencies—a process that is essential for evidence-based policy making. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|1 Introduction
|2 The Evolution of Federal Evaluation
|3 The Standard Bearers of Federal Evaluation
|4 Refining the Tricks of the Trade
|5 Putting Principles into Practice: A Balancing Act
|6 Making Them Stick: Institutionalizing the Principles
|7 Cheerleaders, Naysayers, Large and Small Evaluators: Fostering Support and Inclusion
|8 Key Themes and Next Possible Steps
|References
|Appendix A WORKSHOP AGENDA
|Appendix B Biographical Sketches of Steering Committee Members and Speakers
